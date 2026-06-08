PTI, PPP allege irregularities in Gilgit-Baltistan elections as results pour in

A voter casts his vote at a polling station during the Gilgit-Baltistan General Elections, June 7, 2026. — APP

Election Commission directs issuance of certified forms.

PPP warns of protests over withheld results.

PTI questions restrictions on election campaigning.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Monday raised concerns over the transparency of the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, alleging delays in the announcement of results, irregularities in the issuance of Form-45s and attempts to alter electoral outcomes, as unofficial results started pouring in.

The controversy surfaced as the Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan directed all returning officers for the 24 constituencies to issue certified Form-45s and ensure full compliance with election rules.

The chief election commissioner said Form-45s were being issued at all polling stations where vote counting had been completed.

According to unofficial and non-final results from 18 of the 24 constituencies, PPP secured the largest number of seats, winning nine. Independent candidates won six seats, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured two, while Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) won one seat.

Meanwhile, vote counting continued in the remaining constituencies.

In a statement, PPP Central Secretary General Nayar Bukhari alleged that a "systematic conspiracy" was underway to steal the public mandate in GB. He claimed efforts were being made to alter results to make the party's lead controversial.

Bukhari said results had been withheld in several constituencies, including GBA-16 and GBA-17, despite PPP's claimed victories.

He warned that the party would launch protests if attempts to "steal the public mandate" continued and demanded the Election Commission immediately announce all pending results.

Separately, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that he had spoken to the election commissioner regarding the issuance of Form-45. He stated that the results given by the public should be reflected accurately, urging party workers to remain peaceful at polling stations.

Kaira further said the elections should not be made controversial and instructed workers not to leave polling stations without receiving Form-45.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan also questioned the conduct of the polls, saying his party had not been allowed to hold election rallies and that senior leaders, including Asad Qaiser, Salman Akram Raja and others, were prevented from participating in the campaign.

Speaking on Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan', Gohar said the Constitution allowed political parties to campaign freely during elections. He noted that even PPP leaders were complaining that the elections were not being conducted in a free and fair manner and that candidates were not receiving Form-45s.

"We are political people and want citizens to get their rights and democracy to be strengthened," he said, adding that despite not receiving relief, PTI continued to pursue legal remedies through the courts. He maintained that whichever party receives the public's vote should have the right to govern.

Gohar also stressed that political rights should be respected and electoral processes conducted transparently.

Separately, JUI-F leader Abdul Ghafoor Haideri expressed reservations over the election results, saying delays in their announcement had cast doubt on the credibility of the electoral process.

He said concerns regarding Form-45 had raised serious questions about election transparency and warned that any attempt to alter the public mandate would be unacceptable. Haideri alleged that efforts had been made to turn a victory by a JUI-F candidate in Darel into a defeat.

He added that public confidence could not be restored without transparent elections.

Meanwhile, unofficial results showed PPP's Amjad Hussain winning GBA-1, while independent candidate Syed Sohail Abbas secured victory in GBA-3 Gilgit.

'Arrows are raining'

Reacting to the unofficial results, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that “the arrow is raining in Gilgit-Baltistan”, referring to the party’s election symbol. He said the PPP was emerging as the largest party in the region and would make efforts to form the government.

Bilawal also expressed his gratitude to the people for their trust and support.

The polling process began at 8am and continued till 5pm without any break on Sunday.

A total of 403 candidates took part in the elections, including 396 men and 8 women. The total number of registered voters in the region was 963,034, including 566,097 male and 396,937 female voters.

Meanwhile, unofficial results showed PPP's Amjad Hussain winning GBA-1, while independent candidate Syed Sohail Abbas secured victory in GBA-3 Gilgit.

PPP candidates Muhammad Ali Akhtar and Zulfiqar Ali Murad won GBA-4 and GBA-5 Nagar respectively, while independent candidate Nek Nam Karim emerged victorious in GBA-6 Hunza.

PPP's Syed Tauqeer Mehdi won GBA-7 Skardu, while MWM's Muhammad Kazim secured GBA-8. PPP candidates Fida Muhammad Nashad, Nasir Ali Khan, Iqbal Hassan, Imran Nadeem and Syed Jalal Shah won GBA-9, GBA-10, GBA-11, GBA-12 and GBA-19 respectively.

Independent candidates Syed Imam Malik, Aman Ali, Anwar Ali and Asad Shafiq won GBA-16, GBA-21, GBA-23 and GBA-24, while PML-N's Ibrahim Sanai secured victory in GBA-22 Ghanche.

Key parties, candidates in the race

The Election Commission had established 1,391 polling stations across all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan. Of these, 488 were classified as normal, 349 as sensitive and 551 as highly sensitive.

The PPP had fielded the highest number of candidates, with 23 contesting the elections, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 22 and 19 independents backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) fielded 15 candidates, the Pakistan Nazriyati Party (PNP) 11, while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Islami Tehreek Pakistan (ITP) have fielded nine candidates each.

The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) nominated seven candidates, while Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have fielded six candidates each. The Awami Workers Party (AWP) fielded four candidates.

Security arrangements

Authorities said foolproof security arrangements were put in place for the elections. Personnel from the local police, Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, and contingents from Punjab and Sindh police were deployed to perform security duties at polling stations and other key locations.

Additional security personnel were deployed at vulnerable locations, while law enforcement agencies and the district administration are on high alert throughout the election process.

Speaking to journalists, GB Inspector General of Police Nasir Akbar Khan said that more than 17,500 personnel were deployed for security during the electoral process.

Police, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies are on alert, he said, adding that additional force was deployed at sensitive polling stations.