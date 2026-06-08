Pakistan to host two major tennis events in 2026

A tennis match takes place in Islamabad, on June 4, 2025. — APP

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Monday announced that the nation would host two ITF W15,000 USD Women’s Futures tournaments in Islamabad, starting on October 5, 2026, ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup.

This marks another historic milestone for Pakistan and the Pakistan Tennis Federation, as it will be the first time two back-to-back ITF W15,000 USD Women’s Futures tournaments are being held in the country.

This milestone reflects PTF’s commitment to promoting women’s tennis and providing international competition opportunities at home.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President-PTF, said: "We successfully provided strong opportunities for our men’s players through ITF Men’s Futures tournaments. Now, we are proud to host two ITF W-15000 USD Women’s Futures tournaments in October, giving our female players a chance to earn ranking points and gain international exposure at home."

He added that these events will allow Pakistan’s top women players to compete internationally without heavy travel costs and will help prepare them for the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup.

Ushna Suhail, Mahin Aftab, Soha Ali, Romaisa Malik,Bismal Zia, Meheq Khokhar, Zunaisha Noor, Zainab Ali Raja, Fatima Ali Raja, Laibah Durab, and other emerging talents are expected to benefit from this initiative.

The Pakistan Women’s Tennis Association, established in 2024 by the President-PTF, continues to support the growth and empowerment of women’s tennis in Pakistan.

Asma Khawar Khawaja, President, Pakistan Women Tennis Association, said: "These W-15000 USD tournaments strengthen Pakistan’s position in international tennis and reflect PTF’s efforts to develop women’s tennis and nurture future champions."

Col Zia-ud-Din Tufail, Secretary General-PTF, said: "Hosting back-to-back W-15000 USD events is a major achievement and will greatly benefit players through increased international exposure at home."