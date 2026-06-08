Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling release wedding photos after Harry snub

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling shared their official wedding pictures following Prince Harry's snub.'

The newlyweds released two delightful photos, showcasing Peter and Harriet beaming with joy on their special day.

One picture is from the church, whereas the other one was taken from the reception that took place in the conservatory at Gatcombe Park.

The emotional moments were captured by photographer Mark Nicholson.

The bride wore a beautiful Emilia Wickstead wedding dress, which had stunning French lace details.

She completed her look with Jimmy Choo heels and a tiara from Pragnell.

It is important to note that the royal wedding was attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate.

Princess Anne and he family were also present at the big event.

The surprising detail was Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's attendance at their cousin's wedding, especially in light of the Epstein scandal.

However, Peter's now estranged cousin Prince Harry was nowhere to be seen.