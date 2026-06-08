PPP, PML-N likely to form coalition govt in Gilgit-Baltistan: sources

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with a delegation calls on President Asif Ali Zardari at the President's House, Islamabad, on June 8, 2026. — X/@PresOfPakistan

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has emerged as the single largest party in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elections, with unofficial and preliminary results showing the party won 10 of the 24 constituencies so far.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, the Pakistan Peoples Party has emerged victorious in 10 constituencies, including GBA-1, GBA-4, GBA-5, GBA-7, GBA-9, GBA-10, GBA-11, GBA-12, GBA-17 and GBA-19.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) emerged victorious in GBA-2, GBA-18, GBA-20 and GBA-22.

Independent candidates secured seven seats, winning in GBA-3, GBA-6, GBA-15, GBA-16, GBA-21, GBA-23 and GBA-24, according to unofficial and preliminary results.

Meanwhile, the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) won one seat in GBA-8.

With no party securing a simple majority, a coalition government involving the PPP and PML-N is likely to be formed in Gilgit-Baltistan, according to sources.





Sources said the coalition could follow a model similar to the PDM set-up, with the chief minister's office expected to go to the PPP, while the governor's position could be allocated to the PML-N.

They added that ministries in the proposed coalition government may be distributed under a 60-40 formula between the two parties.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the people of Gilgit-Baltistan on the peaceful conduct of elections and felicitated the PPP for emerging as the largest political party in the region.

"PPP deserved congratulations for securing the highest number of seats in the elections," the premier said in a statement, extending felicitations to President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the party’s performance.

The premier also congratulated the successful candidates of PML-N who put up strong competition, besides praising the party’s team for their hard work and dedication. He said the party’s team had worked hard during the campaign and deserved recognition for its efforts.

He also lauded the Election Commission for ensuring a transparent and impartial electoral process, describing its role as commendable.

'Election irregularities'

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the PPP and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) raised concerns over the transparency of the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, alleging delays in the announcement of results, irregularities in the issuance of Form-45s and attempts to alter electoral outcomes, as unofficial results started pouring in.

In a statement, PPP Central Secretary General Nayar Bukhari alleged that a "systematic conspiracy" was underway to steal the public mandate in GB. He claimed efforts were being made to alter results to make the party's lead controversial.

Bukhari said results had been withheld in several constituencies, including GBA-16 and GBA-17, despite PPP's claimed victories.

He warned that the party would launch protests if attempts to "steal the public mandate" continued and demanded the Election Commission immediately announce all pending results.

Separately, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that he had spoken to the election commissioner regarding the issuance of Form-45. He stated that the results given by the public should be reflected accurately, urging party workers to remain peaceful at polling stations.

Kaira further said the elections should not be made controversial and instructed workers not to leave polling stations without receiving Form-45.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan also questioned the conduct of the polls, saying his party had not been allowed to hold election rallies and that senior leaders, including Asad Qaiser, Salman Akram Raja and others, were prevented from participating in the campaign.

Speaking on Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan', Gohar said the Constitution allowed political parties to campaign freely during elections. He noted that even PPP leaders were complaining that the elections were not being conducted in a free and fair manner and that candidates were not receiving Form-45s.

"We are political people and want citizens to get their rights and democracy to be strengthened," he said, adding that despite not receiving relief, PTI continued to pursue legal remedies through the courts. He maintained that whichever party receives the public's vote should have the right to govern.

Gohar also stressed that political rights should be respected and electoral processes conducted transparently.

Separately, JUI-F leader Abdul Ghafoor Haideri expressed reservations over the election results, saying delays in their announcement had cast doubt on the credibility of the electoral process.

He said concerns regarding Form-45 had raised serious questions about election transparency and warned that any attempt to alter the public mandate would be unacceptable. Haideri alleged that efforts had been made to turn a victory by a JUI-F candidate in Darel into a defeat.

He added that public confidence could not be restored without transparent elections.

Meanwhile, unofficial results showed PPP's Amjad Hussain winning GBA-1, while independent candidate Syed Sohail Abbas secured victory in GBA-3 Gilgit.

Key parties, candidates in the race

The PPP had fielded the highest number of candidates, with 23 contesting the elections, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 22 and 19 independents backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) fielded 15 candidates, the Pakistan Nazriyati Party (PNP) 11, while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Islami Tehreek Pakistan (ITP) have fielded nine candidates each.

The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) nominated seven candidates, while Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have fielded six candidates each. The Awami Workers Party (AWP) fielded four candidates.