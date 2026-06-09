At UN, Pakistan says aware of India's evil designs, vows firm response

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad addresses UNSC meeting on June 8, 2026. — @PakistanUN_NY

Pakistan raises concerns over terrorism emanating from Afghan soil.

UN envoy says over 1,200 Pakistanis died in terror attacks last year.

Pakistan says it will foil all attempts to threaten national security.



Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that Islamabad is fully aware of India's motives and evil designs and will not allow any attempt to support terrorists or threaten its national security.

Addressing the UN Security Council on a Right of Reply, the Pakistani envoy said that India is pursuing policies aimed at destabilising Pakistan through militant groups operating from Afghan territory. He said Pakistan had countered such efforts in the past and would continue to do so whenever necessary.

"Pakistan is well aware of India's motives and evil designs. But we will not allow them to nourish terrorists and threaten our national security. I would say that we have stopped them before and we will do it again, and we will do it always," he added.

He said that Islamabad had supported the Afghan people through humanitarian assistance, political engagement, and dialogue initiatives. He added that Pakistan had also facilitated bilateral trade and provided transit concessions to help Afghanistan.

Ambassador Asim said it was expected that the Taliban would evolve into a responsible governing administration and lead Afghanistan into a new era of stability and development.

However, he noted that terrorism has remained a serious problem in Afghanistan for decades, with its effects being felt by neighbouring countries and the wider region.

He said Afghan territory continued to be used as a safe haven by terrorist groups, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), the Majeed Brigade, Daesh-Khorasan and the East Turkestan Islamic Movement.

The envoy said Pakistan had expected the Taliban authorities to take action against terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil, but unfortunately, they had failed to do so and had ignored the legitimate security concerns of Pakistan and other countries.

In a right of reply during the meeting, Ambassador Asim said terrorism emanating from Afghanistan continues to affect Pakistan and has claimed the lives of hundreds of Pakistani citizens, including women, children and security personnel.

The ambassador said more than 1,200 Pakistanis lost their lives in terrorist attacks last year and maintained that Pakistan would continue taking all necessary measures to defend its national security.