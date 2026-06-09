Bahraini commander lauds Pakistan's role in regional peace, stability

Bahrain National Guard Commander General Shaikh Mohammad Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa (left) meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ, Rawalpindi, June 9, 2026. — ISPR

CDF Munir, Bahraini commander discuss regional security.

Bahraini commander holds meetings with air, naval chiefs.

Bahraini commander hails Pakistani forces' professionalism.



ISLAMABAD: The commander of the Bahrain National Guard on Tuesday praised Pakistan's Armed Forces' contribution towards regional peace and stability, expressing interest in further cooperation in training and capacity-building initiatives.

The remarks came as General Shaikh Mohammad Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa called on the tri-services chiefs separately during his visit to Pakistan, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Bahraini commander met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, where they underscored the need to strengthen bilateral military cooperation, the military's media wing said.

"During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security environment, and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence and security cooperation were discussed," it added.

According to ISPR, Field Marshal Munir and General Shaikh Mohammad expressed satisfaction over the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and Bahrain.

Before calling on the army chief, the Bahraini commander separately met Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

His meeting at the Naval Headquarters focused on bilateral defence collaboration and regional security dynamics.

General Shaikh Mohammad commended the Pakistan Navy's constructive role in advancing cooperative maritime security across the region, expressing appreciation for its role as the regional maritime security stabiliser.

In the meeting at the Air Headquarters, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu highlighted Pakistan Air Force's modernisation efforts, including capability enhancement, infrastructure development, indigenisation, and advanced training reforms.

Discussions also focused on emerging defence technologies such as drones, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, advanced sensors, and digital innovation, as well as evolving air defence challenges and integrated defence architectures.

The Bahraini commander lauded the professionalism, operational readiness, and contributions of Pakistan's Armed Forces towards regional peace and stability.

He also praised the modernisation initiatives and indigenous capabilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The ISPR said the Bahraini commander's visit reflected the strong and enduring defence partnership between Pakistan and Bahrain, adding that the visit was expected to further advance bilateral military cooperation for the mutual benefit of both nations.