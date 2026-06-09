Soldier martyred, 14 India-backed terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

In this file photo, security forces are seen taking position during an operation. — ISPR/File

ISPR says IBO conducted in Naal area of Basima district.

Adds militants planning attacks on police station, banks.

Sanitisation operations underway to clear remaining militants.

ISLAMABAD: Security forces neutralised 14 India-backed terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Basima district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The IBO was carried out by the security forces in the Naal area of Basima district on June 8, 2026, after receiving reports about the presence of militants belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al-Hindustan, the military's media wing said.

The terrorists were reportedly planning to attack a nearby police station and banks in the area.

On receipt of the information, swift action was undertaken by security forces and an IBO was launched to thwart the nefarious designs of the terrorists, the ISPR said.

During the conduct of the operation, the military’s media wing said the movement of terrorists was effectively checked and engaged by the military punitively. After an intense fire exchange, fourteen Indian sponsored terrorists were killed, while multiple terrorists were injured.

In addition, four vehicles being used by the terrorists and improvised explosive devices were also destroyed on the spot, the statement added.

During the intense fire exchange, one brave son of the soil, Lance Havildar Muhammad Abbas, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR said that sanitisation operations were underway in the area to clear any remaining militants and ensure security.

The statement added that counterterrorism operations under the national security framework "Azm-e-Istehkam" would continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its KP and Balochistan provinces, since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban came into power.

Pakistan launched "Operation Ghazab lil-Haq", killing scores of Afghan Taliban operatives and allied militants and injuring hundreds more.

In October 2025, border clashes erupted after the Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants launched unprovoked attacks on Pakistani border posts.

Despite several rounds of talks, both countries have been unable to reach an agreement, largely due to the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits.