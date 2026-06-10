Rain, thunderstorms likely in parts of country from June 11 to 13: PMD

Cyclist pass through water accumulated at IJP Road during heavy rain in Islamabad, June 4, 2026. — APP

Western disturbance likely in upper parts of country: PMD.

Heavy rains may trigger flash floods in Punjab: Met Office.

Landslides likely in hilly areas of upper KP, GB, Kashmir: PMD.



The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dust storms, windstorms and thunderstorms with rain across upper and central parts of the country from June 11 to 13, warning of isolated heavy downpours and hailstorms in some areas.

In an advisory issued on Wednesday, the Met Office said that a western disturbance is likely to approach the upper parts of the country on June 11 and persist till June 13.

Moist currents from the Arabian Sea are also expected to penetrate central and upper regions, intensifying overall weather activity, it said.

According to the Met Office, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and several districts of Punjab are expected to experience scattered dust storms, windstorms, and rain with thunderstorms with occasional gaps.

The areas likely to be impacted include Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad and Okara.

Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Kot Addu are also likely to experience the weather pattern.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, dust storms and rain with thunderstorms are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Mohmand, Khyber, Waziristan, Orakzai, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Hangu and Kurram.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are also likely to receive scattered rain-wind and thunderstorm activity.

Isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Bagh, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, as well as Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar.

In Balochistan, dust storms and rain with thunderstorms are expected in northeastern districts including Zhob, Sherani, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Barkhan and Dera Bugti.

In Sindh, dust and windstorm conditions are likely in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Dadu, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur and Shaheed Benazirabad during the forecast period.

The PMD has warned that strong windstorms, hailstorms and lightning may damage weak structures such as solar panels, electric poles and billboards.

It further warned that heavy rainfall may trigger urban flooding and flash floods in low-lying areas of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Faisalabad, while landslides are also likely in vulnerable hilly areas of upper KP, GB and Kashmir.

The Met Office advised farmers to take precautionary measures for crops and urged tourists and travelers to avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period.

It also advised all relevant authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary precautionary measures to avoid any untoward situation.