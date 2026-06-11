Palace releases statement as Beatrice, Eugenie property matter deepens

King Charles' office released a statement following reports that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie had been asked to vacate royal properties.

On June 11, the official Instagram page of the royal family shared details about a key member of the firm, strengthening the monarchy's mission.

The Palace shifted focus from the York sisters' royal properties matter to Queen Camilla's passion project.

According to the King's team, the Queen paid a visit to one of St Mungo’s accommodation services in South East London.

The purpose of her visit is to meet the "incredible individuals involved in a vital new project, which explores how reading can support the well-being and recovery of people experiencing homelessness."

During the pandemic, Camilla took a thoughtful initiative, The Queen's Reading Room, as she believes in the "transformative power of books to make life better."

In the last 18 months, Queen's charity, in partnership with St Mungo’s, developed a crucial programme to build confidence and social connection through reading.

The new statement from the Palace emerged amid claims that Andrew's daughters have been asked to look for other living arrangements as King Charles and Prince William are set to utilise royal properties for the benefit of the institution.