PM Shehbaz hails Pakistan's contribution to Fifa World Cup 2026 via 'Trionda' balls

General view of the Pakistan-made Trionda inside SoFi Stadium 30 days before the start of the World Cup Los Angeles, California, US on May 12, 2026. — Reuters

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed pride in Pakistan’s contribution to the Fifa World Cup 2026, noting the tournament will be played with Pakistan-made "Trionda" match balls.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Shehbaz termed the opening day of the 48-team extravaganza as a "very special day for football fans" before highlighting the sport's ability to promote unity across borders, cultures and nationalities.

"A very special day for football fans around the world as the 23rd Fifa World Cup kicks off today," wrote PM Shehbaz on his official X handle.

"This global event is a celebration of sport's unique ability to bring people together across borders, cultures, and nationalities. I extend my best wishes to the host nations, the USA, Canada, and Mexico, as well as all participating nations, for a successful and memorable tournament.

The prime minister then went on to highlight Pakistan's contribution to the mega event as the official match balls, Trionda, were manufactured by the country's renowned sporting goods industry, which reflects the skill and craftsmanship of the Pakistanis.

"Pakistan is proud to be part of this global celebration through its renowned sporting goods industry. The official match balls, 'Trionda', being used at this World Cup have been manufactured in Pakistan, reflecting the skill and craftsmanship of our people.

"May this tournament inspire friendship, unity, and sporting excellence across the world."

For the unversed, the ball, named Trionda, was designed by the renowned German sporting goods firm Adidas and was manufactured in Pakistan.

It features red, blue and green colours, with symbolic elements from each host nation: maple leaves representing Canada, an eagle for Mexico, and stars symbolising the United States. A triangular motif also highlights the unity of the three countries.

In addition to its design, the ball incorporates state-of-the-art technology. Deep seams aim to provide optimal in-flight stability, while embossed icons enhance grip in wet or humid conditions.

A motion sensor chip will transmit data on ball movement to the video assistant referee (VAR) system, enhancing match analysis and decision-making.