Pakistan Army team secures top position at International Pacesticking competition

Pakistan Military Academy team poses at the International Pace Sticking Competition 2026 held in Sandhurst, United Kingdom in an image shared on June 12, 2026. — ISPR

The Pakistan Army team, represented by the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), has clinched first position at the International Pacesticking Competition 2026 held at the Royal Military Academy (RMA) Sandhurst, United Kingdom.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the PMA team made a clean sweep of the competition, securing all major honours, including the first Overall Team Trophy, Best Pace Sticker and Best Driver awards.

The nine-member Pakistani contingent, led by Major Haider Gulzar (Adjutant, PMA), arrived in the United Kingdom on June 5, 2026.

A total of 16 international teams from different armies participated in the annual event.

"The Pakistan Army team's victory is reflective of the highest standards of professional training, excellence and dedication maintained by the Armed Forces of Pakistan," the military's media wing said.