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At least 12 people killed in Missouri plane crash, says state highway patrol

Missouri State Highway Patrol says crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport
By
Reuters
|
AFP
|

Published June 14, 2026

A passenger aircraft descends to land at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, January 5, 2022. — Reuters
A passenger aircraft descends to land at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, January 5, 2022. — Reuters

Twelve people reportedly died in a plane crash on Sunday in Butler, Missouri, the state highway patrol posted on social media.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport.

"At this time reports indicate all occupants (12 total) have perished," the agency wrote in a post on X.

The victims included 11 skydivers and a pilot, a spokesperson with Bates County Emergency Management told local TV station Fox4.

Butler is about 60 miles south of Kansas City, Missouri.

Emergency crews and officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are on the scene, the reports said.

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