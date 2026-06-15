Princess Kate sparks reaction on health after Kensington Palace update

Princess Kate was seen riding in carriage with her three children on Saturday as the royal family marked the King’s birthday parade with pomp and fanfare.

The Princess of Wales underwent a difficult health journey in the past two years following her cancer diagnosis in 2024. Despite her circumstances, she has never missed the Trooping the Colour.

Kensington Palace had shared some key highlights from the big event and it indicated at something very important about Kate’s current health situation. A body language expert decoded the mannerisms of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were meaningful as they painted the real picture behind the scenes.

“Two years ago, Kate made her first public appearance after her cancer had been announced and as she stepped down from her carriage her three children preceded her, quickly standing facing her in a little formal-looking reception line to suggest a sense of protection, support and even welcome back,” expert Judi James told Express.co.uk.

She explained that this year, the three children stepped down and walked “normally straight into the building without showing any need to worry or be protective of their mother, which suggests good news in terms of Kate’s recovery.”

Judi remarked that Kate looked “radiant” and “very much a future Queen” which earned optimistic reactions from royal fans and the experts alike.

She further added that there was an “evolutionary change” in Kate’s body language as she didn’t have the need to be constantly checking on her children, who appear more confident than ever in public appearances.