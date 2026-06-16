Over 100GB of data, 75,000 images recovered from 'drug dealer' Anmol's phone

Police produce alleged drug peddler Anmol alias Pinky before a local court in Karachi on May 12, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Anmol ran two WhatsApp accounts on single phone.

Bank slips, online transaction screenshots found in data.

Forensic report handed over to investigating officer.

KARACHI: The National Counter Corruption and Intelligence Agency (NCCIA) has recovered more than 100GB of unusual data from the mobile phone of alleged high-profile drug dealer Anmol alias Pinky, who is under arrest on drug trafficking charges, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

The forensic report of Pinky's phone has been submitted to the investigating officer, sources said, revealing a vast cache of digital evidence that investigators believe could prove crucial to the case.

According to sources, over 75,000 photographs and other images were recovered from the device.

The data also contained screenshots of bank slips showing payments received from clients, as well as records of online transactions, suggesting a well-organised financial network behind the alleged drug operation.

Investigators recovered 13,000 contacts and 42,000 call logs from the phone, sources added.

The sources further revealed that Anmol had been operating two separate WhatsApp accounts on the same mobile phone, a detail investigators believe was intended to manage communications across different networks discreetly.

Since her arrest earlier this month, the suspect has faced allegations ranging from running a drug network to murder.

Pinky was reportedly arrested on May 12 from her apartment in Karachi’s Garden area during a joint raid by police and a civilian intelligence agency.

At the time, authorities said that weapons, cocaine, and other drugs worth around Rs1.5 million were recovered from her possession, adding that she was allegedly running a drug supply network in the port city.

However, the suspect denied the claim, alleging that she was detained in Lahore 15 days before being transferred to Karachi.

Last month, a local court in Karachi sent Pinky to jail on judicial remand in all cases after her production in multiple criminal proceedings.

Following the arrest, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Javed Alam Odho said that several prominent names could emerge during investigations into Pinky case.

In his presser, the IGP said multiple cases had already been registered against Pinky, including cases by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), adding that many individuals linked to the narcotics business could be identified during the probe.

He said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been included in the investigation to examine banking transactions connected to the case, while the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) would also look into online drug sales.