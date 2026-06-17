Zidane Iqbal becomes first player of Pakistani heritage to feature in Fifa World Cup

Iraq's Zidane Iqbal is given instructions by Iraq coach Graham Arnold before he is substituted during Group A match between Iraq and Norway in Fifa World Cup 2026 on June 16, 2026. — Reuters

Zidane Iqbal made history at the 2026 Fifa World Cup on Monday, becoming the first player of Pakistani heritage to feature in a men's World Cup.

Zidane made history when he stepped onto the pitch in the 59th minute as a substitute for Iraq during their 4-1 defeat to Norway at Boston Stadium in Foxborough.

Erling Haaland scored a brace on his World Cup debut as Norway claimed a dominant victory over Iraq in their Group I match.

Zidane’s father is from Pakistan, while his mother is Iraqi.

The former Manchester United midfielder, in an interview with BBC Sport, said he was "surprised" when he learned of the honour and immediately told his dad, whom he hailed as a pivotal figure in shaping his professional career.

"To be honest, I didn't even know it myself," Zidane Iqbal told BBC Sport. "I followed the account that posted it [that he was the first player of Pakistani heritage to play at a men's World Cup] and sent it to my dad straight away. I think we were both surprised. When I tried to qualify for the World Cup with Iraq, I didn't think of anything like this.

"My dad is Pakistani. He's my father, the man I respect the most in my life, who helped me so much in my career.

"I play for Iraq, grew up in England, but my dad was born in Pakistan. My grandad was a first-generation there, so I have a lot of respect for that side of my family."

Iqbal further shared that he takes pride in representing both Pakistan and Iraq and thus will be donning both countries' flags on his boots when he takes to the pitch.

The midfielder also explained his decision to showcase his Pakistani heritage through his boots by reiterating the respect for both sides of his family's background.

"I wear the Iraqi flag on my left side and the Pakistani flag on my right side," he said. "I think that's because I respect both sides.

"When people ask me what I feel more connected to, I can't answer. For me, they're both equal. It's about respect and something I carry with a lot of pride."