UK minister hails PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir for 'historic role' in regional peace and stability

Pakistani and British officials attend meeting in Islamabad on June 17, 2026. — APP

Naqvi meets British Deputy Foreign Secretary Hamish Falconer.

Meeting focuses on Pakistan-UK relations and broader regional situation.

Federal ministers, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott attend meeting.



Pakistan and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, expanding cooperation in security and law enforcement, and working together on migration-related challenges.

The development came during a high-level meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and British Deputy Foreign Secretary Hamish Falconer on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on Pakistan-UK relations and the broader regional situation, with both sides exchanging views on issues of mutual interest, including counter terrorism, illegal migration, institutional cooperation, and police training.

During the talks, Falconer praised Pakistan’s constructive and active role in facilitating understanding between the United States and Iran, describing Islamabad’s contribution as a significant step toward regional and global peace.

He commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir for playing a "historic role" in promoting peace and stability.

According to the British minister, efforts that contributed to easing tensions between Washington and Tehran have projected Pakistan as an important advocate of global peace.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Naqvi highlighted the progress achieved through the Upskill Project, noting that the initiative has produced encouraging results and significantly enhanced the capacity of Pakistani institutions. He said the government remained committed to strengthening professional standards and institutional capabilities through international partnerships.

The two sides agreed to further expand cooperation in a range of sectors, including counter terrorism measures, efforts to curb illegal migration, institutional development, and law-enforcement training programs. Both ministers also agreed to work closely on addressing the issue of fraudulent student visas, which has emerged as a growing concern for authorities in both countries.

Naqvi emphasised that Pakistan was pursuing indiscriminate action against illegal migration networks and human trafficking syndicates, underscoring the government’s determination to dismantle criminal groups exploiting vulnerable people.

Addressing regional security concerns, the interior minister said several terrorist organisations continue to operate from Afghan territory and stressed that the Afghan government must prevent its soil from being used for activities directed against Pakistan.

Reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to stronger relations with London, Naqvi said Pakistan valued its longstanding partnership with the United Kingdom and sought to further deepen cooperation across multiple fields for the benefit of both countries.

The meeting was also attended by federal ministers Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Talal Chaudhry and Aoun Chaudhry, Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, besides senior officials from the Federal Investigation Agency and national law-enforcement institutions.