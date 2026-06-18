In pictures: From first strike to peace deal — the 111-day US-Iran war
Pakistan garners international praise for its continued diplomatic efforts to broker a peace agreement between Washington and Tehran
By
Web Desk
Updated Thursday Jun 18 2026
After tireless peace efforts led by Pakistan, the United States and Iran signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), ending the months-long war that started on February 28, 2026 and rapidly escalated to the entire Middle East region.
The US and Israel had attacked Iran and targeted its supreme leader, prompting Tehran to counterattack with missile and drone salvos across the region and effectively shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for the world economy. The US responded by blocking shipping to and from Iranian ports.
Pakistani mediation efforts helped bring the parties to the negotiating table with an initial ceasefire on April 8. Pakistan is widely credited for providing the neutral platform and sustained diplomatic bridge that enabled the fragile pause in hostilities and eventual signing of the deal.
Feb 28 – the 'D-day'
February 28 was the day the US and Israel launched their offensives against Iran, targeting what they called military sites.
Minab school bombing
A girls primary school in Minab, southern Iran, was struck during the opening phase, causing heavy civilian casualties and becoming one of the most sensitive incidents of the war.
Iran confirms martyrdom of supreme leader
Iran confirmed that supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was martyred in the US-Israeli strikes.
Hormuz closure
Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed to international shipping, turning the military confrontation into a global energy and maritime crisis.
Oil prices shoot
Oil prices remained high amid uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz.
Mojtaba Khamenei named Iran's new supreme leader
Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country’s new paramount leader, signalling regime continuity despite the opening strikes.
Pakistan announces ceasefire
Pakistan announced an immediate ceasefire between Iran and the United States and said Islamabad would host talks aimed at a conclusive agreement.
US, Iran resume strikes
The US and Iran exchanged heavy strikes in one of the most intense rounds of fighting since the April truce.
Deal signed
The United States and Iran have signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed as a mediator.