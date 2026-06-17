Princess Kate major update confirms Fergie's fears for Beatrice, Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson's concerns for her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have seemingly come true as the York sisters have once again been "sidelined" by the royal family.

On June 17, Official Ascot & Royal Ascot's Instagram page shared the list of those who are joining King Charles and Queen Camilla for the notable event.

And among them are the Prince and Princess of Wales.

It's important to note that this will be Princess Kate's much-anticipated return to the racecourse following her cancer journey.

She last appeared at Royal Ascot in 2023. Surprisingly, William and Catherine shared the carriage with Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, when things were normal.

But this time, Beatrice and Eugenie's names are visibly absent as the sisters are paying the price for their father Andrew's alleged crimes.

Closer Magazine recently reported that Sarah Ferguson is unhappy with the "cruel" campaign being waged behind Palace doors against her daughters.

She appreciated the invitation to Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding, but Fergie "believes" Beatrice and Eugenie have been sidelined from major royal events.