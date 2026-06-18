Duchess Sophie's gesture to King Charles signals unshaken bond

Duchess Sophie has strengthened her bond with King Charles, attracting massive attention with her flawless curtsy in affectionate exchange.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh had the sweetest exchange with the 77-year-old monarch as they arrived at Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

The royal couple were all smiles as they graced the Berkshire racecourse on the second day of the five-day meet even though they did not join the official carriage procession.

The King was also in good spirits as he shared fun-filled moments with his younger brother, 62, and his sister-in-law, 61, giving them both an enthusiastic peck on the cheek in greeting.

Sophie, who was wearing a black Victoria shirt dress by Suzannah London, stunned onlookers with her appearance, impressing royal fans by sinking into a deep curtsy, which she executed flawlessly despite wearing heels.

Her gesuture truly explained her close bond with the monarch as he was seen placing her hand on his shoulder for support.

The monarch then shook his top hat at the Edinburghs in acknowledgement, before they moved on to greet Queen Camilla.

Social media reacted to the Duchess' telling gesture to the monarch, with one writing: "Beautiful curtsies from Sophie for the King and Queen," while a second added: "They’re really quite an affectionate family."

Another person said: "Sophie is a great ambassador for the royal family."

It was Sophie's first appearance at Royal Ascot this year on day two of the races. She put her elegance on display in a black and white ensemble.

She also wore a structured black and white hat with a floral motif while carrying a clutch and wearing Jimmy Choo heels to elevate her look.