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Prince William talks about mental well-being amid Beatrice, Eugenie crisis

Kensington Palace issues update on Prince William as he heads to perform key task

By
Areeba Khan
|

Published June 18, 2026

Prince William talks about mental well-being amid Beatrice, Eugenie crisis
Prince William talks about mental well-being amid Beatrice, Eugenie crisis

Kensington Palace shared details about Prince William's crucial task amid growing concerns for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

On July 18, it was confirmed by the future King's team that he will be in Totnes, Devon, for two main reasons.

The update said, "TODAY Championing sustainable farming and mental wellbeing" in the town. 

Prince William talks about mental well-being amid Beatrice, Eugenie crisis

It is important to mention that the Prince of Wales will talk about mental well-being after he faced reported backlash from Sarah Ferguson over the treatment given to her daughters.

Fergie is reportedly unhappy with William for not fully supporting Beatrice and Eugenie, who are experiencing difficulties due to their parents' fallout.

Though they were being given a warm welcome by the royals at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding, they are visibly absent from key royal public-facing events like Royal Ascot. 

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