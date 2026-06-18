Crown Princess son's prison life at a glance

Norway's Marius Borg Hoiby, who was convicted on two counts of rape and 32 other offenses, is currently in a Prison.

People are curious to know about what life in prison will look like for the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit?

The 29-year-old, who wasn't in court to hear his sentence, was initially held at Oslo Prison, but ahead of the trial, he was transferred to Ila Detention and Security Prison, located just outside of Oslo.

Shockingly, the prison, he has been shifted, houses some of Norway's most dangerous criminals.

Around 124 prisoners have been put across 12 wings of Ila. Among Marius' fellow inmates is Anders Behring Breivik, who was convicted of carrying out the 2011 Norway attacks.

However, he is unlikely to cross paths with the mass murderer, as Anders is prevented from casual contact with other inmates.

The prisons are famous for their nice interiors, and in handout photos, several resemble university dorm rooms, with a bed, wooden desk, computer and wall-mounted television with access to 15 channels.

Several computers are cut off from the internet or have a myriad of filters to prevent contact with the outside world.

Areas that allow prisoners to mix feature dining tables, alongside sofas, game consoles, windows with curtains and some cooking facilities, including a microwave.

Ila Prison also hosts an educational facility, with desks, binders and a whiteboard, much like an ordinary classroom.

It hosts its own greenhouse, allowing inmates to grow their own food, which can be used in their meals. A chapel is also on-site, with some rooms having been converted.

It's believed that the nice facilities help cut the risk of reoffending, and Norway boasts one of the lowest crime rates in the world.

Despite the criminals held at the facility, guards at the prison aren't armed with firearms, although they do carry tear gas and batons.

The force, which totals 230, is also made up of an equal split between men and women.

Speaking to the BBC back in 2012, Ellen Bjercke, a spokesperson for the prison, explained: "I've been in this business for 30 years and I have never seen gas being used. We use it very, very seldom."