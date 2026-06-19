The quotes that defined the US-Israel war on Iran

From Trump to Khamenei, leaders framed the conflict through threats and diplomacy

As the US-Israel war on Iran pushed the Middle East into one of its most dangerous phases in years, world leaders responded with threats, warnings, condemnations and appeals for diplomacy.

From US President Donald J Trump’s hardline remarks to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei’s defiant messages, the conflict produced a series of statements that reflected the military, political and diplomatic stakes of the war.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and others also weighed in as efforts intensified to contain the crisis, reopen diplomatic channels and prevent the conflict from spreading further across the region.

Let's take a quick recap of their key quotes:



