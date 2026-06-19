LHC sends plea for FIA probe into nine-year-old Hania's murder to agency chief

Nine-year-old Hania Adeel pictured with her father Adeel Ahmed in this undated image. — Geo News

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard the petition.

Police say case registered, suspect arrested.

Lawyer calls Chakwal incident triple murder.



The Lahore High Court's (LHC) Rawalpindi bench has sent a petition seeking a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigation into the killing of nine-year-old Hania in Chakwal to the agency’s director general.

The hearing was conducted by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, while CCD and police officials also appeared before the court.

Police officials told the court that a case had been registered over the murder of the nine-year-old girl and that the suspect had also been arrested.

Australian-Pakistani girl, Hania, was killed in a firing incident involving Crime Control Department (CCD) officials in Punjab's Chakwal on June 10. The family was on holiday in Chakwal when CCD personnel reportedly mistook their vehicle for that of robbers and opened fire on it. The minor girl suffered bullet wounds and died on the spot.

The court disposed of the writ petition and forwarded the matter to the FIA director general, directing him to decide the application in accordance with the law.

Petitioner's lawyer Mian Asif Mahmood argued before the court that Hania was killed in CCD firing and that it was later claimed that two robbers had also been killed in the same incident.

He maintained that the matter amounted to a triple murder case and should be investigated by the FIA.

"The suspect belongs to the CCD, and the department cannot conduct an impartial investigation into its own case," the petitioner argued.

Following the arguments, the court directed the DG FIA to decide the petition filed by Advocate Asif Mahmood in line with the law.

Earlier, the post-mortem had revealed that the child sustained multiple gunshot wounds. According to the report, 11 bullet and injury marks were found on her body. The gunshots caused severe injuries to several vital organs, including her heart, liver, lungs, chest, and abdomen.