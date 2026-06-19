King Charles backs Duchess Sophie fight for women's rights in new message

Buckingham Palace released a statement to honour Duchess Sophie's long-standing commitment towards women's rights, especially in conflict-hit areas.

King Charles' team marked International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict by sharing the Duchess of Edinburgh's heartfelt previous visits in which she urged world leaders to protect women in war zones.

The number of photos showcasing Sophie sharing the wounds and grief of sexually affected women during her past tours won hearts online.

The International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict is marked to "reflect on the devastating impact of conflict around the world, with women and girls often most at risk of harm."

Palace praised the Duchess of Edinburgh as she has long been a "passionate advocate for the vital role that women play in peacebuilding and drawing attention to the issue of conflict-related sexual violence that continues to be perpetrated around the world."

During her trips to Congo, Kosovo, South Sudan, Lebanon, Chad and beyond, she held key conversations with survivors, peacebuilders, medical professionals and changemakers.

"Through listening, learning and lending her voice, The Duchess continues to shine a light on the courage of survivors and the urgent need for global action," the royal family's message reads.

Fans in the comments section cannot help but laud Sophie for her courage to devote herself to such a heart-wrenching cause.

A social media user wrote, "She must hear harrowing accounts of violence & abuse, which seemingly strengthens her resolve to try to make a difference."

"Always quietly going about her duties and supporting her causes, always showing up, always beautiful," another commented.