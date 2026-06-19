Fact-check: Claims that Mianwali's Mother and Child Hospital was closed are misleading

The facility remains operational and has been repurposed as the city's DHQ General Hospital

Multiple online users have accused the Punjab government of shutting down the Mother and Child Hospital in Mianwali, a project initiated during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The posts further claim that the 200-bed specialised hospital has been converted into a general hospital.

The claims are misleading and omit important context.

Claim

On May 19, a user shared two photographs of a hospital on X (formerly Twitter), accusing the Punjab government of shutting down the Mother and Child Hospital in Mianwali, which was built during the tenure of former prime minister Imran Khan, and replacing its plaque with one bearing the current government's name.

The post further alleged that the Mother and Child Hospital had effectively been abolished. It claimed that services from the city's separate 400-bed District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital had been shifted into the newer facility, which was subsequently renamed as a General Hospital and assigned a new plaque.

The post implied that Mianwali had now lost its dedicated maternal and neonatal healthcare facility.

At the time of writing, the post had amassed more than 19,600 views, over 530 likes and 178 reposts.

Similar claims were also shared on Facebook and elsewhere on X, with users alleging that the hospital's identity had been altered to reflect the current government.

Fact

The Mother and Child Hospital has not been shut down. Instead, it has been repurposed and expanded into a larger District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Mianwali, according to health officials and independent verification by Geo Fact Check.

Dr Kashif Ali Miana, the chief executive officer of the District Health Authority Mianwali, rejected the claim that the hospital had been closed, stating that the facility remains operational and has been upgraded into a larger healthcare institution.

"The hospital has not been closed," he said. "The facility that was previously operating as the Mother and Child Hospital is now functioning as DHQ Hospital Mianwali, with an expanded capacity of around 450 beds."

According to Miana, services from the former DHQ Hospital were shifted to the newer building because it had sufficient space to accommodate additional departments and patients.

While Dr Khalil Ahmad, the hospital’s medical superintendent, also confirmed to Geo Fact Check that the facility is currently functioning as DHQ General Hospital Mianwali and that all major departments remain operational.

He added that the hospital continues to provide a full range of services, including gynecology and pediatrics.

Furthermore, Geo Fact Check independently verified that the facility is operational and functioning as DHQ General Hospital Mianwali.

Publicly available records show that the Mother and Child Hospital in Mianwali was proposed in 2019 and completed in 2022 as part of a specialised maternal and neonatal healthcare initiative. The project was executed by the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP).

Verdict: Misleading. The Mother and Child Hospital in Mianwali was not shut down. The facility remains operational and has been repurposed as the city's DHQ General Hospital

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