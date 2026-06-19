Prince William shuts door on Harry: 'Reunion is dead'

Prince William's fresh warning to his younger brother Prince Harry has been laid bare ahead of Montecito family's likely visit to the UK.

Harry is exciting Britons with all his efforts and campaign as he is set to visit the UK to celebrate the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham.

However, the future British monarch, Prince William feels "deeply betrayed" and is "unlikely" to meet with the Sussexes when they make their trip to the UK in July.

A royal commentator has claimed that William made clare to his father, King Charles, that he won't risk reuniting with Harry, given his past experience of sharing private talks in public.

It comes amid reports that the Sussexes are all set to travel to Britain with their children as Harry looks to mark the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games.

Seven-year-old Archie and five-year-old Lilibet have not been on British soil since the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities in 2022.

Harry has expressed his desire to bring his children back to the UK. However, he's in the middle of a legal battle and awaits a decision regarding long-term security provision.

Harry has consistently maintained that bringing Meghan and the children to the UK without such protection would be unsafe. For the visit, adequate security measures have already been confirmed.

In the UK, he's expected to meet with several charitable organisations where he retains patronage roles, including WellChild and Scotty's Little Soldiers.

The Birmingham games next summer will bring together wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans from around the world to compete in adaptive sports.

"It’s a trap of sorts, but of course it’s a legitimate one. It is, in reality, a gigantic publicity stunt," he added.

On the other hand, the commentator conceded that William "is unlikely" to have the desire to meet his brother.

The brothers have had a longstanding feud which shows no sign of ending, even though Harry is believed to be seeking a closer relationship with his family for the sake of his young children, who have no relationship with their cousins.

Royal expert Fitzwilliams also believes closer ties with the royal family would only benefit Harry and Meghan.

He continued: "Since their only claim to fame is their links with the monarchy, it would be of enormous benefit to them to have cordial relations after they brutally savaged the royals on Oprah, the Netflix series and his memoir Spare.

"William reportedly feels deeply betrayed. The King is rumoured to be more emollient.

"The issue is one of trust and the Sussexes simply cannot appreciate the need for privacy in what appears to be their desire to have closer relations with the family they so publicly betrayed."