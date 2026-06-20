King Charles and Queen Camilla nearly in tears on missing out on Ascot glory

King Charles and Queen Camilla experienced the highs and lows of Royal Ascot on Thursday as they passionately cheered on their horse, Warrant Holder, in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes.

The royal couple, who have been a constant presence throughout this year's meeting, were spotted eagerly following the action from the Royal Box.

As Warrant Holder made a strong challenge, hopes were high that Their Majesties might be celebrating a memorable victory at one of Britain's most prestigious racing events.





For a moment, it looked as though the King's horse could deliver the fairytale ending. Charles and Camilla watched intently, visibly invested in every stride as the race reached its dramatic conclusion.

However, victory slipped agonisingly out of reach, with Warrant Holder producing a brave performance but ultimately finishing second in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes.

The disappointment was clear to see. After cheering enthusiastically during the race, both the King and Queen appeared crestfallen as their hopes of an Ascot triumph faded in the closing stages.

Their reactions reflected the emotional rollercoaster that makes horse racing such a beloved sport, where even the closest finishes can leave owners wondering what might have been.

Despite falling short of the winner's circle, Warrant Holder's gallant second-place finish earned admiration from racing fans and provided another memorable moment during a thrilling week at Royal Ascot.

Despite the narrow defeat, the King and Queen later shared a cheerful weekend photo on the Royal Family’s official Instagram account, captioned: “A wonderful week at Royal Ascot!”