Trump unveils Qatari 747 ahead of joining Air Force One fleet

US President Donald Trump applauds as he tours the VC-25B aircraft gifted by Qatar that will be used as Air Force One, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, June 19, 2026. — Reuters

Aircraft joins Air Force One fleet after extensive refurbishment.

Jet features new red, white, blue and gold livery.

Trump announces planned visits to Turkiye and China.

President Donald Trump on Friday got a look at his upgraded Boeing 747, a plane gifted by Qatar, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland as the aircraft neared delivery to join the Air Force One fleet.

The jumbo aircraft, offered by Qatar as a gift to the president last year, was overhauled by defence contractor L3Harris Technologies and has been flight-tested and painted in a red, white, dark blue and gold livery that Trump chose.

The addition to Trump's fleet provides a more modern and luxurious plane that the president, his aides, security detail and the media will travel in. The upgrade's cost has not been disclosed, and it was done so quickly that some experts fear it may not be as secure as the existing Air Force One aircraft.

The Air Force's fast-track effort skipped some planned modifications for the next-generation presidential jet in order to deliver an interim version sooner, but officials said it was up to presidential standards.

US President Donald Trump delivers a speech as he stands in front of the VC-25B aircraft gifted by Qatar that will be used as Air Force One, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, June 19, 2026. — Reuters

"The safety and security of the commander in chief is our highest priority," Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink said in a statement on Friday. "From the beginning, we meticulously evaluated every requirement to accelerate delivery while maintaining the high standards expected of the presidential mission."

The US government's acceptance of the luxury 747 from Qatar raised questions about whether it was an inappropriately expensive gift. Trump dismissed criticism of the arrangement, saying it would be "stupid" to turn down the offer.

Retrofitting the luxury plane required security upgrades, communications improvements to prevent eavesdropping, and missile defence capabilities, experts said. Democratic senators estimated the conversion could cost more than $1 billion and raised security risks.

The Qatari jet is serving as a bridge aircraft while Boeing works to deliver two purpose-built 747-8s under a $3.9 billion fixed-price contract signed in 2018. That programme is four years behind schedule, with delivery not expected until mid-2028 — a delay that risks leaving Trump without a new plane before his term ends in January 2029. Costs on the Boeing program have ballooned to more than $5 billion, with the company posting $2.4 billion in charges against earnings from the project.

The new colour scheme marks a departure from the white and two-tone blue design dating to President John F Kennedy's administration.

The Air Force revived elements of a red, white and blue palette that Trump had previously pushed for but which was scrapped in 2022 after the service determined darker colours could cause overheating.

The new red, white, dark blue and gold livery will also be applied to the VC-25B — the military designation for the Boeing 747-8 — and to four modified Boeing 757-200s used to transport the vice president, cabinet members and other senior officials.

Trump announces China, Turkiye visits

President Trump said he will go to Turkiye and make another trip to China at some point in 2026.

"We're doing a lot of trips. We'll be going to Turkiye. We'll be going at some point during the year back to China," Trump said at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, as he unveiled the Boeing 747 plane gifted by Qatar that will join the Air Force One fleet.

"President Xi (Jinping) is coming here in September, but we're going back for a big conference that's in China," Trump added.