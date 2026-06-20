King Charles and Camilla return to lead final race day, after emotional video

The King and Queen made an arrival on day five of Royal Ascot on Saturday.

King Charles looked elegant in a traditional morning suit, paired with a light grey waistcoat, patterned tie and black top hat.

Carrying a closed umbrella as he walked across the grounds, the King appeared in good spirits as he joined fellow racegoers for another day of top-class racing.

Queen Camilla wore a vibrant blue flowing dress with delicate detailing.

The royal couple were seen arriving together and greeting attendees as they made their way into the racecourse.

Their appearance today comes after their horse was beaten into second place on the course on Friday.

The Royal Ascot 2026 finale is set for a grand closing as the official carriage list for the Royal Procession on Saturday 20 June has now been unveiled.

1st Carriage

The King

The Queen

Mr Brough Scott

Mrs Brough Scott

2nd Carriage

Mr Colin Chisholm

The Baroness Chisholm of Owlpen

The Earl De La Warr

The Countess De La Warr

3rd Carriage

Mr Neil Wilson

Mrs Neil Wilson

Lord Ashton of Hyde

Lady Ashton of Hyde

4th Carriage

Mr Orlando Fraser

Mrs Orlando Fraser

Mrs Barby Allbritton

Lady Weatherby