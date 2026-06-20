King Charles and Camilla return to lead final race day, after emotional video

Published June 20, 2026
The King and Queen made an arrival on day five of Royal Ascot on Saturday.
King Charles looked elegant in a traditional morning suit, paired with a light grey waistcoat, patterned tie and black top hat.
Carrying a closed umbrella as he walked across the grounds, the King appeared in good spirits as he joined fellow racegoers for another day of top-class racing.
Queen Camilla wore a vibrant blue flowing dress with delicate detailing.
The royal couple were seen arriving together and greeting attendees as they made their way into the racecourse.
Their appearance today comes after their horse was beaten into second place on the course on Friday.
The Royal Ascot 2026 finale is set for a grand closing as the official carriage list for the Royal Procession on Saturday 20 June has now been unveiled.
The King
The Queen
Mr Brough Scott
Mrs Brough Scott
Mr Colin Chisholm
The Baroness Chisholm of Owlpen
The Earl De La Warr
The Countess De La Warr
Mr Neil Wilson
Mrs Neil Wilson
Lord Ashton of Hyde
Lady Ashton of Hyde
Mr Orlando Fraser
Mrs Orlando Fraser
Mrs Barby Allbritton
Lady Weatherby