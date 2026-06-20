Duchess Sophie outranks all with unrevealed royal role

Prince Edward's wife, Duchess Sophie, has been named Queen Elizabeth's closest royal confidante, according to a new claim.

Royal experts went on to claim that Andrew was not the late Queen's favourite son.

The late monarch reportedly developed an unusually strong bond with her beautiful daughter-in-law Duchess Sophie, which stretched over more than two decades.

King Charless mother breathed her last in September 2022 at the age of 96 after a record 70-year reign. She left behind a vast royal legacy and decades of fascination about her private relationships.

Royal commentators and historians have now suggested Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, 61, occupied a uniquely trusted position within the royal household.

The relationship is said to have grown after Sophie married Edward in 1999 and strengthened through years of quiet service to the Crown.

One palace insider said the connection between the two women was unlike almost any other relationship within the family.

They revealed: "Among all the women who married into the Royal Family, Sophie occupied a uniquely special place in the queen's affections. The only woman who arguably enjoyed a deeper personal bond with Elizabeth was her daughter, Princess Anne.

The source went on: "What developed between Elizabeth and Sophie went far beyond the usual relationship between a sovereign and a daughter-in-law. Over the years, it became a genuine friendship built on trust, loyalty and mutual respect.

Elizabeth came to value Sophie's company enormously and often found her presence reassuring during both difficult family moments and demanding periods of royal life.

Sophie was reportedly the only one the queen could speak to openly, someone whose judgment she respected and whose discretion she never doubted.

She wasn't simply another member of the family carrying out official duties – she became one of the monarch's closest confidantes and most trusted sources of support.

Many people inside royal circles also regard Sophie as one of the most important figures in the queen's inner circle during the final decades of her reign.

She could simply enjoy the conversation, the company and the sense of normality that Sophie brought. Sophie never tried to impress the monarch or gain favour. She was simply herself, and that authenticity resonated deeply with Elizabeth.