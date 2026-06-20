PPP, PML-N agree power-sharing formula for formation of GB govt

Building of Gilgit Baltistan seen in this file photo. — APP/File

PPP says decision made after consultation.

GB opposition leader will be from PML-N.

PML-N to also get deputy speaker position.



The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday announced a power-sharing arrangement with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to form a government in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a statement, the PPP said that both parties decided to form a government through political cooperation following mutual consensus.

The organisations of both parties had finalised the proposed formula after a consultative process, it added.

Under the proposed arrangement, the office of the GB chief minister will go to the PPP, while the governor's position will be held by the PML-N.

The statement further said the opposition leader in the GB Assembly will be from the PML-N, along with the post of deputy speaker of the assembly.

Later, the PML-N announced it would vote for the PPP's candidate for leader of the house in the GB Assembly under the agreed political arrangement.

Addressing a press conference alongside PPP leaders, PML-N GB president Hafeezur Rehman said that his party will vote for the PPP for the post of leader of the house and speaker.

The offices of governor and deputy speaker will go to the PML-N under the formula agreed between the two parties, he added.

PPP GB president Amjad Hussain Advocate said a decision on matters related to an alliance with the IPP would be taken by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

The announcement comes a day after the Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan issued a notification regarding the successful candidates in 21 of the 24 constituencies.

The PPP emerged as the largest party with nine seats, followed by the PML-N with six and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) with four seats.

Although the IPP failed to win a seat in the election, four independent candidates joined the party during a meeting with Communications Minister and IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan on June 16.

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen secured one seat, while an independent candidate also won one seat, according to the notified results.

The ECGB said the results for GBA-9 Skardu-3, GBA-15 Diamer-1 and GBA-17 Diamer-3 will be announced later.