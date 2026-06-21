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Princess Charlotte receives new title after William, Kate surprise call

Fans demand justice for George, Louis after Kate, William's surprise move

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 21, 2026

Princess Charlotte stuns fans with resemblance to father: Mini William
Princess Charlotte stuns fans with resemblance to father: 'Mini William'

Princess Charlotte stunned fans with her stark resemblance to her father, Prince William, in a new, rare photo.

On June 21, Kensington Palace released a delightful portrait to celebrate the Prince of Wales' 44th birthday and Father's Day. 

In the picture, William and her daughter Charlotte were seen posing for the camera. 

The message alongside the picture, "Happy birthday and Father’s Day to the best Papa in the World! We love you very much. C, G, C & L."

Fans were quick to notice the stark similarity between William and Charlotte in the comments section.

One fan wrote, "So it’s William and mini William?"

"Happy Birthday Prince William, Charlotte really is her Daddy’s twin and her grandmother Princess Diana," another said.

However, some fans expressed their views on George and Louis' absence from the birthday portrait. 

"Why aren't you showing George and Louis? We want to see them," a social media user penned. 

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