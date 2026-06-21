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Meghan Markle says Archie and Lilibet are 'so lucky' to have Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex shares a new photo of Prince Harry, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 21, 2026

The Sussexes celebrate Fathers Day 2026 away from royal life
The Sussexes celebrate Father's Day 2026 away from royal life

Meghan Markle is celebrating Prince Harry this Father’s Day.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram on Sunday, June 21st to honour her husband and the father of her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan, 44, shared a beautiful portrait of the Duke of Sussex kneeling down as he embraced Archie and Lili, whose faces were hidden from view as usual.

“They’re so lucky to have you,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a teary-eyed emoji. “We all are.”

“Happy Father’s Day to our one and only,” the As Ever founder added.

In the picture, 6-year-old Archie wore a FIFA World Cup shirt as he buried his face in his father’s shoulders. Beside him, 5-year-old Lilibet sported an outdoorsy outfit complete with sunglasses and a cow-shaped backpack.

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed Archie the following year. After stepping back from royal duties and relocating to the United States, the couple expanded their family again with the arrival of Lilibet in 2021.

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