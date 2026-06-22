Motorcyclist arrested after obscene act targeting women on Karachi road

A representational handcuffs image. — Reuters/File

A motorcyclist accused of committing an obscene act after spotting women inside a bus on Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road has been arrested, police said.

According to police, the incident took place on June 19 and was recorded by citizens on mobile phones before the footage went viral on social media.

Police said the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Arsalan, had allegedly planned to conceal his identity by wearing a mask and hiding his motorcycle’s number plate before committing the act.

After the video surfaced online, police launched a search operation and circulated the suspect’s images among local informers while also examining CCTV footage from various locations.

Investigators traced the suspect’s movements from Rashid Minhas Road to Federal B Area before arresting him in Karachi’s Jauharabad neighbourhood.

Police said the suspect, a resident of Jauharabad, was taken into custody during a raid on his residence and shifted to Jauharabad police station.

Authorities have also registered a case against him and launched a formal investigation.

Following his arrest, police released a video statement in which the suspect admitted to the act and apologised. However, investigators said the apology carries no legal value.

Police said CCTV footage from the scene is being collected and all available evidence is being gathered to ensure the suspect faces legal proceedings and receives the maximum punishment under the law.