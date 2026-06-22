Prince Harry blows chance to end royal feud with William, King Charles

Prince Harry, who got 40th birthday well wishes from estranged brother Prince William and father King Charles in 2024, missed an opportunity to end the feud with the royal family.

The development raised hopes of ending feud between the Sussexes and the royal family as celebratory message was shared across the royal family's social media accounts, which are managed by King Charles' office at Buckingham Palace.

The Prince and Princess of Wales reposted the royal family's announcement to both X and their Instagram stories, adding a nearly identical statement of their own to give the Duke another chance to mend ties with his relatives.

The Duke, who's planning to win over Britons with his upcoming trip to the UK with his Invictus Games one-year countdown campaign, had an opportunity to melt his royal relatives' hearts as he needs their support at this time the most for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

As tensions remain high between the Sussexes and the royal family, Harry’s one message for the King on Father’s Day could change the game. He might also penetrate William’s thoughts by publicly wishing him a happy 44th birthday a week before his much-anticipated trip.

A source close to the Duke confirms, "The Duke's reluctance suggests he's not willing to make things better with the royals as he has moved on from family drama and his alliance with Meghan is strengthening his resolve to continue separately."

They went on to explain: "He didn’t run from the crown. He ran toward something stronger, his wife backs his purpose, a life beyond protocol, and peace he never had in the palace."

Before 2024, the royal family publicly acknowledged the prince's birthday was in 2021, the year following his and wife Meghan's official exit as senior royals.

Public birthday remarks are typically only made for working members of the royal family, although there have been exceptions for important birthdays.