King Charles secret oath at 77: 'I was crowned to serve, not to quit'

King Charles' secret force that powered him to rule Britain while battling cancer at 77 has been laid bare.

The British monarch does not slow down because of his commitment to the nations, but there's one big thing that helps him 'keep going' in every crisis.

Before ascending the throne, he must have made a secret oath about his destined role.

Long before illness tested him in 2024 at the age of 75, King Charles seems to have anchored himself to one creed: "a monarch serves, he does not quit."

It was never a public declaration. But duty, it seems, became his private vow — and cancer will not make him break it.

There's no doubt at all that Charles' resolve and his mother's teaching forced him to put on a brave face to tackle all the challenges.

However, sound mind needs a sound body, and King Charles' strict diet kept him strong through cancer at this stage.

Like all of us, the King needs to make drastic changes to his diet every now and then, and the most recent one might come as quite a surprise to royal fans.

Though King Charles has been known to take a larger, more nutritious and filling meal to begin the day in the past, it seems that he's begun to ditch the bigger breakfasts.

He would try and have something healthy like cereals with nuts and fruit and some honey. He's never been known to have huge meals.

This comes as quite a shift from the protein-heavy breakfast that the King and his wife have been known to favour in the past.

Five years ago, it was revealed on the Clarence House official Instagram page that he enjoyed "cheesy baked eggs" for breakfast, including a photo of the delicious-looking meal and a recipe.

With wilted spinach, sundried tomatoes, soft cheese and double cream, on top of the eggs and cheese, it's a highly nutritious, though rather filling, choice of meal to kick off a long day.

It is widely known that the King often skips lunch, though this may not be the case any longer, especially if he's opting for smaller breakfasts.

He famously does not eat lunch. The unusual fact was even acknowledged by Clarence House in a list of 70 facts released for the King's (formerly Prince Charles) 70th birthday.

Without explanation, number 20 on the list was: "The Prince does not eat lunch." However, following his cancer diagnosis in 2024, Charles was reportedly advised to start eating lunch by his wife, Queen Camilla, as well as his doctors.

Charles favours healthy and hearty meals using fresh produce - much of which is produced at his own Highgrove House estate.

The eco warrior follows a mainly plant-based diet in order to reduce his carbon footprint. "For years I haven’t eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don’t eat dairy products on one day a week," the royal told the BBC in 2021.