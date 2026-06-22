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Prince William laughs off awkward 'wrong photo' moment with Emma Watson

Prince William joins Emma Watson and Benedict Cumberbatch to tackle wildlife crime at London forum

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 22, 2026

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Prince William laughs off awkward wrong photo moment with Emma Watson

The Prince of Wales, has said his Earthshot Prize helps him “keep my environmental anxiety at bay” and even “helps me sleep at night,” as he stressed the importance of urgent action on climate change during a major business forum in London.

Speaking at the United for Wildlife Business Forum, part of London Climate Action Week and organised by The Royal Foundation, the Prince said the initiative leaves him feeling hopeful that “we can do this” and reverse the worst impacts of the climate crisis.

William was joined at the plenary session by actress Emma Watson, actor Benedict Cumberbatch and broadcaster June Sarpong, who contributed to discussions on how collaboration between industries and influencers can drive meaningful environmental change.

The Prince also spoke more broadly about the need for practical solutions and long-term commitment, stressing that optimism and action must go hand in hand when addressing global environmental challenges.

Emma Watson was seen engaging with attendees during the event, while also sharing an anecdote about once mistakenly believing she was being photographed in a different setting.

The Harry Potter star presented an award at the 2021 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. 

After William thanked her for her involvement, the actress told the Prince: "I love seeing everything that you are doing with that and it is loved."

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