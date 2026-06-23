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Oil inches down as investors focus on Hormuz flows after peace talks

Brent crude falls 20 cents to $77.70, WTI declines 12 cents to $73.74 a barrel

By
Reuters
|

Published June 23, 2026

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Workers walk as oil pumps are seen in the background in the Uzen oil and gas field in the Mangistau Region of Kazakhstan, November 13, 2021. — Reuters
Workers walk as oil pumps are seen in the background in the Uzen oil and gas field in the Mangistau Region of Kazakhstan, November 13, 2021. — Reuters
  • Markets weigh progress in US-Iran peace negotiations.
  • Investors await clarity on Strait of Hormuz oil flows.
  • US sanctions waiver for Iran triggered Monday sell-off.

Oil prices inched down on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, as investors looked for clearer signs of ​progress in restoring crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz following US-Iran peace talks.

Brent crude ‌futures fell 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $77.70 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate declined to $73.74 a barrel, down 12 cents, or 0.2%, as of 0323 GMT.

Prices fell more than 3% on Monday after ​the United States granted Iran a 60-day sanctions waiver following initial peace talks, ​and as officials reported a lull in hostilities in Lebanon under the ⁠broader agreement.

The developments followed a weekend that had appeared to put the week-old accord ​in jeopardy, including threats from US President Donald Trump to restart the war if Iran ​disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after Tehran declared the strategic waterway closed.

"There remains a prevailing dose of market scepticism, rooted in deep-seated mistrust between Washington and Tehran, suggesting that any return ​to pre-war oil prices is likely to be delayed rather than immediate," said Tim ​Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday that ‌Iran ⁠will agree to have weapons inspections to ensure "nuclear honesty."

"If Iran doesn't live up to their agreement, or if they're not behaving, I will do what I have to do," Trump later told reporters.

"The market had priced in optimism around the roadmap and potential Strait ​of Hormuz reopening, but ​traders are now taking ⁠a more measured approach as they await concrete evidence that the deal will hold and traffic will normalise," Waterer added.

Two crude ​tankers with just under 2 million barrels of oil sailed through ​the Strait ⁠of Hormuz on Monday, ship-tracking data showed, in a sign that traffic was picking up following weaker flows on Sunday due to concerns over passage through the waterway.

Separately, US crude ⁠stocks ​in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to 331.2 million barrels ​last week, the lowest since June 1983, Department of Energy data showed on Monday, as supplies tightened in ​the wake of the US-Iran conflict.

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