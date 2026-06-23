UAE unveils passenger rail service, Abu Dhabi-Fujairah trip cut to 105 minutes

Ticket vending machines for the UAE’s first passenger rail service are seen at a station in Abu Dhabi on June 22, 2026. — X/@AletihadEn

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has launched its first passenger rail service, linking emirates through a national railway network aimed at improving connectivity and reducing travel times across the country.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan inaugurated the Mohamed bin Zayed City Passenger Train Station on Monday, marking the start of the UAE's passenger rail era.

An introductory phase of services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah will begin on June 30, with the journey taking just 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Fares on the Abu Dhabi–Fujairah route will start at 55 dirhams ($15) in Comfort Class and 120 dirhams in Premium Class.

The network will expand in phases, with stations in Dubai and Al Dhaid, a town in the emirate of Sharjah, scheduled to open on Sept. 30.

Rail services to Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi's western region near the Saudi border, are due to begin in December 2026, while Sharjah's main station is expected to join the network in March 2027.

UAE officials said the project is designed to support economic growth, tourism, and urban development while providing residents and visitors with a faster and more sustainable mode of transport between the country's emirates.