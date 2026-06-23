Fact-check: Nishtar Hospital confirms termination of doctor over social media content

Two officials from Punjab’s healthcare department confirmed that the doctor was terminated for uploading objectionable content on his social media account

Multiple social media posts claim that Nishtar Hospital in Multan terminated the house job of a doctor for uploading objectionable content on his social media account. Some users also questioned the authenticity of the notification issued against the doctor.

The claim is true.

Claim

On June 11, a Facebook user shared a notice claiming that a house officer at Nishtar Hospital had been terminated for posting objectionable content on social media.

The notice states that a doctor at the hospital in Multan uploaded objectionable material online, which was deemed misconduct and a violation of the applicable government rules, regulations and code of conduct governing house officers and trainees serving in public-sector healthcare institutions.

According to the notice, the doctor was also given a personal hearing to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

The notice further states that, in view of the facts and circumstances of the case, the material available on record, and after due consideration of the explanation and personal hearing afforded to the house officer, the house job was terminated with immediate effect.

Similar claims were also shared here and here.

Fact

Two officials from Punjab’s healthcare department confirmed that the doctor was terminated for uploading objectionable content on his social media account.

Dr Rao Amjad Ali Khan, the medical superintendent of Nishtar Hospital Multan, whose signature appears on the notice, confirmed to Geo Fact Check by phone that the notification is authentic.

Khan added that after action was taken against the doctor, he argued that the post in question had been made before he became a doctor and before he had started his house job.

Additionally, Hammad Raza Bukhari, the spokesperson and deputy director of Punjab’s Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, also confirmed to Geo Fact Check by phone that the doctor had been terminated.

“Nishtar Hospital Multan has immediately terminated the house job of the doctor for uploading objectionable content on a social media account,” Bukhari said.

He added that healthcare professionals are not permitted to upload objectionable content on social media.

Bukhari further said that the competent authority, after considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the available record, and the explanation and opportunity for a personal hearing provided to the house officer, decided to terminate the house job of the young doctor with immediate effect.

Verdict: The claim that Nishtar Hospital Multan terminated the house job of a doctor for uploading objectionable content on his social media account is true.



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