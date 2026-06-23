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Prince Harry issues update on exciting UK activity: 'Show up'

Duke of Sussex promotes Invictus Games Birmingham in new statement

By
Areeba Khan
|

Published June 23, 2026

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Prince Harry issues update on exciting UK activity: Show up
Prince Harry issues update on exciting UK activity: 'Show up'

Prince Harry's team has been dropping one after another update, promoting the upcoming Invictus Games, set to take place in Birmingham in 2027.

Most recently, the Duke of Sussex, via social media, shared details about a new exciting activity weeks before his UK return.

The "Beyond the Summit" is a mountaineering endeavour that involves carrying the Invictus Games flag across 52 peaks and climbs in the UK.

Prince Harry issues update on exciting UK activity: Show up

The statement reads, "Fresh air, open spaces and the simple act of putting one foot in front of the other can help create moments of clarity, connection and recovery."

The Invictus members believe that reaching the top of the mountain is not a challenge, but it's one's choice to "show up" and take the "first step" every single day. 

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