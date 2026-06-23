CPWB Punjab Chair Sarah Ahmad reiterates commitment to child protection

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab Chairperson and MPA Sarah Ahmad (centre) at the South Asia Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 23, 2026. — Geo News

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab Chairperson and MPA Sarah Ahmad has reiterated Pakistan's commitment to ending violence against children.

Sarah made the remarks during the South Asia Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Addressing the conference, she highlighted Pakistan's commitment to protecting children and advancing child rights through strengthened legislation, institutional reforms, enhanced child protection services, and multi-sectoral coordination.

The CPWB Punjab chair also highlighted the progress made by Pakistan in expanding child protection mechanisms, strengthening Child Protection Units, improving reporting and referral systems, promoting positive parenting initiatives, enhancing online child safety measures and developing the country's first National Strategic Action Plan on Violence Against Children.

Sarah emphasised that with nearly half of Pakistan's population comprising children, child protection remains a national priority and a critical investment in the country's future.

She reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Sustainable Development Goals, and the pledges made at the Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children.

She also underscored the importance of regional cooperation and knowledge sharing among South Asian countries to address emerging challenges, including online exploitation, child marriage, abuse, and neglect.

Sarah expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for nominating her to represent the country at the regional forum.

"It is an honour to represent Pakistan at this significant Ministerial Conference. Pakistan remains fully committed to ensuring that every child grows up safe, protected, respected, and able to realise their full potential,” she said.

The conference, jointly organised by the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, Unicef and the World Health Organisation, brought together ministers, secretaries, senior government officials and development partners from across South Asia to strengthen regional efforts aimed at preventing and responding to violence against children.

The Pakistani delegation included Ministry of Human Rights Secretary Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and Human Rights Director General Muhammad Arshad.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya attended the conference as the chief guest.

Sarah commended Dr Amarasuriya's efforts in promoting regional cooperation for child protection and the well-being of children across South Asia.

The conference concluded with renewed commitments from participating countries to strengthen child protection systems and accelerate collective efforts to end all forms of violence against children across South Asia.