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WATCH: PAF jets give aerial salute to Iranian President Pezeshkian

Six-aircraft formation comprising JF-17 Thunder and F-16 fighter jets accompanied Iran's president aircraft

By
APP
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Published June 24, 2026

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A six-aircraft formation comprising JF-17 Thunder and F-16 fighter jets accompanied the presidential aircraft. — APP
A six-aircraft formation comprising JF-17 Thunder and F-16 fighter jets accompanied the presidential aircraft. — APP

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets accorded a spectacular aerial welcome to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian upon his arrival in Pakistan on an official visit.

President Pezeshkian landed in Islamabad earlier today on a day-long visit following Islamabad-mediated talks between Tehran and Washington in Switzerland.

The trip — Pezeshkian's first foreign visit since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28 — comes a day after Pakistan and Qatar announced that the opening round of high-level US-Iran talks in Burgenstock, Switzerland, had produced a 60-day roadmap towards a final agreement.

As the Iranian President’s aircraft entered Pakistani airspace, it was received by a special PAF escort squadron.

A six-aircraft formation comprising JF-17 Thunder and F-16 fighter jets accompanied the presidential aircraft, offering a ceremonial salute in honour of the distinguished guest.

The formation leader conveyed the good wishes of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the people of Pakistan to President Pezeshkian.

The traditional aerial escort arranged by the Pakistan Air Force highlighted the country’s longstanding hospitality and respect for visiting heads of state.

The participation of JF-17 Thunder and F-16 aircraft also showcased the modern operational capabilities and professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force.

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