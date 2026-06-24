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King Charles rules on Prince Harry after William's warning

Latest update on Prince Harry and King Charles reunion talks

By
Shehzad Hameed
|

Published June 24, 2026

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The royal family crises are far from over as Prince Harry's hopes of rekindling his relationship with his relatives are unlikely to be realised  during his UK trip in July.

King Charles is maintaining his bond with Prince William and Princess Kate, a move that also benefits Queen Camilla.

"The British monarch has no intention to risk the unity of the Prince and Princess of Wales for any move that unfairly lifts Harry," a palace insider revealed.

They added: "Healing Harry and William’s bond isn’t his mission right now."

However, they admitted that the monarch is desperate to see his grandchildren, claiming: "King Charles’s pull toward Harry and his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, is natural. His cancer diagnosis and the Andrew crisis are pushing him to forgive Harry."

William and Harry have not publically spoken since 2020 after a falling out sparked by the Duke, lashing out at the senior royals in his explosive memoir, Spare, and TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Royal experts and historians and former aides, who spent times with the future monarch also believe that William is not fussed about seeing Harry.

Royal expert Emily Nash told PageSix: "I certainly wouldn’t expect anything to happen on this visit. I mean, you never know."

She responded to a question about William and Harry's reunion: "I don’t see them rushing to spend time together just because Harry's back in the UK."

The only way the brothers will bury the hatchet is down to William, according to another royal commentator, Amanda Matta, who believes the Prince of Wales needs to approach the situation "pragmatically rather than emotionally."

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