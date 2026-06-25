Pakistan confirms resumption of Iran-US technical talks next week

Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi addresses the weekly press briefing at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad on June 24, 2026. — Screengrab via X/@ForeignOfficePk

FO hails continued Iran-US dialogue as positive sign.

Pakistan backs GCC role on Strait of Hormuz.

Islamabad seeks Afghan action against cross-border terrorism.



Pakistan, which is mediating the Iran-US peace process alongside Qatar, said on Wednesday that technical-level negotiations are expected to resume next week.

The US and Iran had made encouraging progress during the opening round of peace negotiations at the Swiss mountain resort of Burgenstock on Monday, with mediators Pakistan and Qatar announcing that both sides had agreed to a 60-day roadmap towards a comprehensive agreement.

The two sides also agreed on a mechanism to end hostilities in Lebanon and established a communication channel aimed at safeguarding commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing the weekly press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said that the continuation of dialogue between the two sides was itself an encouraging sign.

"It is a very positive development that both parties are engaged in talks and remain at the negotiating table," he remarked.

On a question regarding control of the Strait of Hormuz, the spokesperson said Pakistan supported the initiatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and believed in regional ownership of regional issues.

He stressed the importance of respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states in the region.

President Pezeshkian's visit

Discussing the recent visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Pakistan, Andrabi said the two sides held extensive discussions on a range of issues, including expanding trade, investment and economic cooperation.

President Pezeshkian visited Pakistan a day earlier, holding separate meetings with the country's civil and military leadership, during which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and advancing peace, stability and dialogue across the region.

The FO spokesperson noted that progress in bilateral economic projects and trade expansion would move forward alongside the lifting of sanctions imposed on Iran.

"The overall progress of economic projects and opening up of trade with Iran will take place simultaneously with the lifting of sanctions by the United States," he said.

The spokesperson said one of the major outcomes of the Iranian president's visit was the reaffirmation by both countries of their commitment to peace, stability and stronger bilateral relations.

He added that the Iranian leadership had expressed confidence in Pakistan, a gesture for which Pakistan was grateful.

Andrabi, responding to a query regarding a proposed financing package of $300 billion for Iran, said that the matter was expected to be discussed during the ongoing technical-level talks in Switzerland.

Replying to a query regarding Pakistan's representation at the funeral of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Shaheed Ali Khamenei, the spokesperson said no final decision had yet been made regarding who would attend the funeral on behalf of Pakistan.

Afghanistan issue

Speaking about the issue of Afghanistan, the spokesperson said Pakistan had implemented most of its commitments related to bilateral engagement with Afghanistan and that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had personally monitored the process.

However, he said certain developments later created difficulties for Pakistan's diplomatic efforts.

He reiterated Pakistan's position that Afghan territory should not be used for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

"If diplomacy is to move forward, the starting point should be a clear assurance from Afghanistan that its soil will not be used for terrorism against Pakistan," he said.

The spokesperson emphasised that the people of Afghanistan were brothers of the Pakistani people and that deep people-to-people ties existed between the two countries.

Responding to another question, Andrabi acknowledged China's constructive role in facilitating understanding between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan would continue to work closely with China to promote regional peace and cooperation.

"Our engagement on Afghanistan continues, and the simple solution is for the Afghan side to uphold its commitments under international law," he added.

Terrorist attacks have seen a sharp increase in Pakistan, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan, since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban regime came into power.

Pakistan has time and again called on the Afghan Taliban regime in Kabul to prevent its soil from being used by terrorists against Pakistan, and the issue has resulted in heightened tensions featuring cross-border attacks by the Afghan side, resulting in retaliation from Pakistani forces as well.