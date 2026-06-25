Duchess Sophie steps in to save Britain’s hidden island jewel: First royal

Duchess Sophie, the royal family's heartcapturing member, etched her name into royal history with quiet courage and unmistakable grace, becoming the first senior royal to set foot on a forgotten British isle.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 61, spread love as she visited Les Écréhous, Jersey’s remote island gem, where she championed a cause close to her heart.

Prince Edward's wife dazzled the Britain's hidden jewel with her stunning appearance, concluding a landmark two-day working visit to Jersey this week.

She stayed on the Channel Island between June 23 and 24 to learn about the dairy farming industry and its dedication to sustainable food production.

Sophie explored the island's environmental initiatives and its commitment to protecting natural beauty, a clear nod to her brother-in-law King Charles and nephew Prince William, who fight to safeguard the planet from hazard for future generations.

The Duchess braved scourching and sweltering conditions, with temperatures climbing as high as 31C on the first day of engagements.

During her first day on the island, the duchess engaged with local farmers, food producers, and environmental leaders to understand Jersey's approach to sustainable agriculture and care for its natural landscape.

Lady Louise Windsor's mother also spent time with youngsters participating in the Fish in Schools programme, observing students as they prepared seafood dishes alongside local residents.

She later embarked on a boat trip from St Catherine's Breakwater, donning a life vest and sun cap for the excursion.