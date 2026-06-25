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One killed in IED explosion in Balochistan's Ormara

Explosive material fitted to motorcycle explodes upon starting, say police

By
Salman Ashraf
|

Published June 25, 2026

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A crime scene tape can be seen in this image. — Unsplash
A crime scene tape can be seen in this image. — Unsplash
  • Police say deceased man belongs to Pasni town.
  • Victim succumbs to fatal injuries after explosion.
  • Pakistan witnesses surge in terror attacks since 2021.

QUETTA: A man was killed on Thursday after an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted to a motorcycle exploded in Ormara, a coastal town in Balochistan's Gwadar district, police officials said.

The deceased was identified as Raja, a resident of Makola tehsil in Pasni. According to the police, he had spent the previous night as a guest at the residence of a man, Syed Muheem Jan.

Police said the explosion occurred on Thursday morning when Raja started the motorcycle to begin his return journey. The device attached to the vehicle detonated immediately, killing him on the spot.

Following the incident, police personnel rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

Investigators collected evidence for forensic examination and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the blast and identify those responsible.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its KP and Balochistan provinces, since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban came into power.

Pakistan launched "Operation Ghazab lil-Haq", killing scores of Afghan Taliban operatives and allied militants and injuring hundreds more.

In October 2025, border clashes erupted after the Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants launched unprovoked attacks on Pakistani border posts.

Despite several rounds of talks, both countries have been unable to reach an agreement, largely due to the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits.

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