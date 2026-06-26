Ecuador stun Germany as Netherlands, Japan, Ivory Coast advance to knockout stage

Ecuador's players celebrate after Gonzalo Plata scored their second goal against Germany in the Group E match of the Fifa World Cup 2026 at New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US, on June 25, 2026. — Reuters

Ecuador, Netherlands, Japan, Ivory Coast, Australia secure qualification.

Curacao, Tunisia eliminated; Paraguay and Sweden remain in contention

Turkiye end US’ unbeaten run with 3-2 win but crash out of tournament.



Ecuador stunned Germany to book a place in the Fifa World Cup last 32 as the Netherlands, Japan, Ivory Coast and Australia also secured qualification, while Turkiye ended the United States' perfect group-stage campaign.

Sweden and Paraguay remained on course to advance among the best third-placed teams, while Curacao, Tunisia and Turkiye bowed out after the final round of Group D, E and F fixtures.

Ecuador 2-1 Germany

Ecuador produced one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by defeating already-qualified Germany 2-1 at MetLife Stadium to reach the last 32 as one of the best third-placed teams.

Germany took the lead through Leroy Sane after just two minutes, but Nilson Angulo equalised before Gonzalo Plata scored the winner 13 minutes from time to seal Ecuador's historic victory.

Despite the defeat, Germany finished top of Group E.

Ivory Coast 2-0 Curacao

Ivory Coast secured second place in Group E with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Curacao in Philadelphia.

Ivory Coast's Christ Oulai celebrates with teammates after the match against Curacao in the Group E match of the Fifa World Cup 2026 at Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on June 25, 2026. — Reuters

Nicolas Pepe scored both goals to send the West Africans into the World Cup knockout stage for the first time, while Curacao ended their historic debut campaign with one point at the bottom of the group.

Netherlands 3-1 Tunisia

The Netherlands completed a perfect Group F campaign with a 3-1 win over Tunisia to finish top of the standings.

Netherlands' Jan Paul van Hecke celebrates scoring his side's third goal with Virgil van Dijk, Tijjani Reijnders, Donyell Malen, Cody Gakpo and Nathan Aké during the Group F match against Tunisia in the Fifa World Cup 2026 at Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, US, on June 25, 2026. — Reuters

An Ellyes Skhiri own goal put the Dutch ahead before Brian Brobbey and Jan Paul van Hecke added further goals. The victory set up a last-32 meeting with Morocco, while Tunisia exited the tournament without a point.

Japan 1-1 Sweden

Japan settled for second place in Group F after a 1-1 draw against Sweden.

Japan's Daizen Maeda celebrates scoring his side's first goal with Yukinari Sugawara, Yuto Nagatomo and teammates during the Group F match against Sweden in the Fifa World Cup 2026 at Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, US, on June 25, 2026. — Reuters

Daizen Maeda gave Japan the lead early in the second half, but Anthony Elanga's long-range equaliser ensured Sweden finished third and stayed in contention for a place in the knockout rounds as one of the best third-placed teams. Japan will now face Brazil in the last 32.

Turkiye 3-2 United States

Already-qualified United States suffered their first defeat of the tournament, losing 3-2 to Turkiye in Los Angeles.

Turkiye's Kaan Ayhan celebrates after scoring his side's third goal against the United States in the Group D match of the Fifa World Cup 2026 at Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, US, on June 25, 2026. — Reuters

Coach Mauricio Pochettino rotated his squad heavily, making nine changes, before Kaan Ayhan struck in stoppage time to hand Turkiye a consolation victory.

Despite the defeat, the United States finished top of Group D.

Australia 0-0 Paraguay

Australia held Paraguay to a goalless draw in Santa Clara to secure second place in Group D and advance to the last 32.

Paraguay's Andrés Cubas challenges Australia's Aiden O'Neill during the Group D match of the Fifa World Cup 2026 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, US, on June 25, 2026. — Reuters

Paraguay finished third and remained well placed to qualify among the best third-placed teams.