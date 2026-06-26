Ecuador stun Germany as Netherlands, Japan, Ivory Coast advance to knockout stage

Published June 26, 2026
Ecuador stunned Germany to book a place in the Fifa World Cup last 32 as the Netherlands, Japan, Ivory Coast and Australia also secured qualification, while Turkiye ended the United States' perfect group-stage campaign.
Sweden and Paraguay remained on course to advance among the best third-placed teams, while Curacao, Tunisia and Turkiye bowed out after the final round of Group D, E and F fixtures.
Ecuador produced one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by defeating already-qualified Germany 2-1 at MetLife Stadium to reach the last 32 as one of the best third-placed teams.
Germany took the lead through Leroy Sane after just two minutes, but Nilson Angulo equalised before Gonzalo Plata scored the winner 13 minutes from time to seal Ecuador's historic victory.
Despite the defeat, Germany finished top of Group E.
Ivory Coast secured second place in Group E with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Curacao in Philadelphia.
Nicolas Pepe scored both goals to send the West Africans into the World Cup knockout stage for the first time, while Curacao ended their historic debut campaign with one point at the bottom of the group.
The Netherlands completed a perfect Group F campaign with a 3-1 win over Tunisia to finish top of the standings.
An Ellyes Skhiri own goal put the Dutch ahead before Brian Brobbey and Jan Paul van Hecke added further goals. The victory set up a last-32 meeting with Morocco, while Tunisia exited the tournament without a point.
Japan settled for second place in Group F after a 1-1 draw against Sweden.
Daizen Maeda gave Japan the lead early in the second half, but Anthony Elanga's long-range equaliser ensured Sweden finished third and stayed in contention for a place in the knockout rounds as one of the best third-placed teams. Japan will now face Brazil in the last 32.
Already-qualified United States suffered their first defeat of the tournament, losing 3-2 to Turkiye in Los Angeles.
Coach Mauricio Pochettino rotated his squad heavily, making nine changes, before Kaan Ayhan struck in stoppage time to hand Turkiye a consolation victory.
Despite the defeat, the United States finished top of Group D.
Australia held Paraguay to a goalless draw in Santa Clara to secure second place in Group D and advance to the last 32.
Paraguay finished third and remained well placed to qualify among the best third-placed teams.