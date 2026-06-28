England's Ben Stokes to retire from international cricket after New Zealand finale

England's Ben Stokes requests a review after suspecting New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell has edged a ball through to the keeper on the second day of their third at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, June 26, 2026. — AFP

England captain to retire after ongoing Trent Bridge Test.

Stokes has captained England Test side since April 2022.

ECB calls Stokes one of England's all-time greatest captains.



Ben Stokes has announced his retirement as England Test captain and from international cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement issued on Sunday.

"One of England's all-time greatest captains, Ben Stokes, has decided to retire from international cricket at the end of this Test match," the ECB said.

Stokes will end his England career following the conclusion of the ongoing third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, it added.

The announcement brings to a close an international career which began with the white ball teams in 2011, before making his Test debut in December 2013 at Adelaide during the Ashes.

Stokes has captained the England Test side since April 2022.

"Stokes, an inspirational leader, has been at the heart of many of England's most dramatic moments during his time in the team," the ECB said.

His unbeaten 84 in the 2019 ICC World Cup final helped take the match against New Zealand to a Super Over in which England triumphed, it added.

Weeks later, his unbeaten 135 at Headingley dragged England from apparent defeat to victory in the Third Ashes Test in one of the team's greatest wins.

The 258-run knock in Cape Town in 2016 was Stokes' highest Test score.

"Ben Stokes leaves the international game as one of England's greatest ever cricketers and one of the defining figures of his generation," said ECB chairman Richard Thompson.

"His performances under pressure, his relentless competitiveness and his ability to produce the extraordinary when it matters most have given me and millions of other fans memories that will endure forever.

"Whether inspiring victory in the biggest moments — not least driving England to World Cup wins in 2019 and 2022 and his heroic Ashes innings at Headingley — or leading the Test team with courage and conviction, Ben has been a talismanic figure in English cricket."