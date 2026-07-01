Abrar Ahmed overtakes Varun Chakaravarthy in ICC T20I rankings

The collage of photos features Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed (left) and India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. — AFP/ICC/File

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has climbed to second in the ICC Men's T20I bowling rankings, overtaking India's Varun Chakaravarthy.

Abrar has risen one place from third with 736 rating points and is closing in on the top-ranked Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, who continues to lead the standings with 753 points.

Elsewhere, Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz has retained 12th place, while pacer Salman Mirza remains 20th. Left-arm quick Shaheen Afridi also holds on to 30th position with 602 rating points.

Spinner Usman Tariq has also retained 60th place, while the trio of Sufiyan Muqeem, Saim Ayub and Shadab Khan remain unchanged, occupying 68th, 71st and 73rd positions respectively.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf has held on to 89th place with 448 rating points, while Abbas Afridi has climbed one place to 100th with 415 points.

In the T20I batters' rankings, Pakistan opening batter Sahibzada Farhan retained his third spot with 848 rating points, while India's Ishan Kishan reclaimed the number one position, dethroning out-of-form batter Abhishek Sharma to second place.

Apart from Farhan, no other Pakistan batter features until 40th in the rankings, where Saim Ayub retained his position, followed by Babar Azam in 42nd, while Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha occupies 44th place.

Left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman also climbed one place to 72nd with 481 rating points.

In the T20I all-rounders' rankings, Pakistan's Saim Ayub retained his third spot, while Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza remained at the top, followed by India's Hardik Pandya in second.

Mohammad Nawaz slipped one place to 10th, while Shadab Khan retained his 23rd position. Faheem Ashraf climbed one spot to 53rd, followed by Salman Ali Agha, who also moved up one place to 55th. Shaheen Shah Afridi retained his 62nd spot.